Locals show their skills at Craig Concert Association Talent Concert

The annual talent concert hosted by Craig Concert Association took the stage Saturday night, featuring 16 local acts with a variety of musical skills on display, featuring all ages and ensemble sizes with vocal and instrumental pieces.

• Sari Cobb — Master of ceremonies

• Jeana Womble — One-woman vocal quartet, “I Won’t Say I’m in Love”

• Kali Walton, Sandra Kruczek — Violin duet, “O Come, Little Children” and “Allegro”

• Keyara Bohrer — Vocal solo, “Hallejuah”

• Bella Vocé Divas, Liz Kregar, Brenda Hershizer, Aaron Gillett, Jeana Womble — Vocal quartet, “For the Longest Time”

Recommended Stories For You

• Sandy Houghton — Guitar and vocals, “A Mother’s Love”

• Teryn Carter — Piano solo, “My Favorite Folksong”

• 12-String Trio, Crystal Green, Melissa Bade, Jim Simpson — Violin, viola ensemble, score from “Brave”

• Zac Prescott — Vocal solo, “Believer”

• John-E-Kewl sans the Clones with John Lawton — Vocals, “I Saw the Light” and “Give Me That Old Time Religion”

• Melissa Jensen, Owen Allen — Vocal duet, “Wolves”

• Melissa Bade, Crystal Green — Violin, piano duet, “Sarabande in G Minor”

• Haley Boatman — Guitar and vocals, “Silver Lining”

• Sambu Shrestha — Guitar and vocals, “The Climb”

• Brenna Boatman — Vocal solo, “Set It All Free”

• Owen Allen — Piano solo, “Sur la Glace à Sweet Briar”

• Rich Houghton — Piano and vocals, “Desperado”