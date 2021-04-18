Locals Love You More shopping contest underway in Craig

The Craig Downtown Business Association’s 2021 local shopping contest — Locals Love You More — is now underway.

This year’s shopping contest started April 1 and runs through June 30 at 37 participating businesses in Craig and Moffat County.

“Saving receipts is a very simple way to save money and win $250 in spree-bucks just by shopping locally,” the group said. For every $250 in combined receipts, participants receive one entry into the spree bucks drawing.

Pink flyers with a list of qualified businesses and pink envelopes to organize receipts are available from participating businesses.

Those participating in the shopping competition are asked to keep the pink envelope provided for the contest to help keep track of all receipts.

The shopping competition is not relegated to just smaller purchases locally. In fact, the purchase of a new vehicle at any participating dealership will land you five entries into the drawing, while the purchase of a used vehicle will land you three entries into the drawing.

A new home purchase also counts as five entries into the drawing.

Those participating in the shopping contest must turn their pink envelopes with receipts into either K S Kreations or Downtown Books along Yampa Avenue by July 6.

The drawing for the $250 in spree bucks will be held on July 14. The winner of the drawing does not have to be present to win the money, and all prizes must be picked up by July 30.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com