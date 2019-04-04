Locals Love You More contest underway in Craig

The Craig Downtown Business Association 2019 local shopping contest — Locals Love You More — is now underway. Save your receipts for the contest, which runs through June 30.

"Saving receipts is a very simple way to save money and win $250 in spree-bucks just by shopping locally," the group said. For every $250 in combined receipts, participants receive one entry into the spree bucks drawing.

Pink flyers with a list of qualified businesses and pink envelopes to organize receipts are available from participating businesses.

Arts council seeks support for arts center

The Northwest Colorado Arts Council hopes to open an arts center in downtown Craig.

The Giving Tree gift shop — located at 525 Yampa Ave. — is set to close later this month, and its owners have offered the space to the council for a small monthly fee. The council is seeking support with the first year running costs for the successful launch of a retail space showcasing local art.

To learn more or donate, visit facebook.com/nwcartscouncil.

Art In The Parking Lot fundraiser set for April 13

The New Creation Church is raising money to help Brooke Haskell attend a 3-month missionary training school in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Local artists will have artwork available for purchase.

The church will offer a hamburger and hot dog lunch and drinks. The event is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at New Creation Church, 520 Westridge Road.

Cost of lunch is $1 per plate, and drinks are 50 cents.

Tickets now on sale for Pick a Dish fundraiser

Get tickets now for the Horizons 2019 Pick A Dish cooking contest fundraiser.

Bring a hearty appetite for a taste of savory and sweet dishes served by area restaurants cooking with Horizons Moffat County Adult Services clients. Enjoy beer and wine at a cash bar, music, and door prizes.

All funds raised benefit Horizons Moffat County Adult Services. This year's event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at The Quality Inn & Suites, 300 S. Highway 13. Tickets are available by cash and check only at Horizons, at 439 Breeze St.; the Craig Chamber of Commerce, at 360 East Victory Way; and Yampa Valley Bank, at 435 Mack Lane.

Pregnancy, family Center seeks consigners for sale

Yampa Valley Pregnancy and Family Center is seeking consigners for inaugural Momma Outfitters Kids Consignment Event.

Event organizers are seeking clothing and items suitable for children age infant to pre-teen to be placed on sale during the event, which is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 12 and 13 under the grandstands at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

Consigners keep 60 percent of sales, with 40 percent going to the Pregnancy and Family Center. Consigners must also pay a registration fee.

For more information and to register as a consigner, visit yvcenter4hope.org/events.

Admission to the sale is free.

April is financial literacy month



Financial Literacy Month — a nationwide annual awareness initiative in April — promotes education and financial capability by inviting people to improve their understanding of financial principles and best practices to spark lifelong awareness of the importance of personal finance.

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, The Division of Securities, is spearheading opportunities to help educate consumers and investors about important issues regarding money management. Other DORA divisions are also hosting a number of activities, including presentations on financial-related topics to local Spanish-speaking and business communities.

"Our mission is consumer protection — the more empowered Colorado consumers are with tools to make sound financial decisions, the better they can advocate for themselves and their financial futures," said DORA Executive Director Patty Salazar.

A recent survey by the North American Securities Administrators Association found that 76 percent of Millennials do not have a brokerage account to hold investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or retirement assets. Among those who do invest, nearly half (46 percent) said they were not concerned about their financial security in retirement. That is why this year, the Division of Securities is focusing on raising awareness among Millennials regarding the importance of investing and protecting investments from financial predators.

"Financial literacy is important for the financial future of Colorado. We cannot afford to let the next generation embark on these critical early investing years without providing them opportunities to gain the financial awareness they will need for their futures," noted Colorado Securities Commissioner Chris Myklebust. "I encourage my fellow regulators to help us close this knowledge gap by developing investor awareness initiatives that specifically reache this generation."

The Division of Securities encourages investors, or those thinking about investing, to visit DORA's website, which offers a variety of investor awareness and protection resources. Investors also are encouraged to contact the division before making an investment decision to learn more about the investment product and the person or entity offering it for sale. Investors can visit the Division of Securities at dora.colorado.gov/dos.

For more information, consumers can visit DORA's money pages at dora.colorado.gov.



Craig Press solicits business news

