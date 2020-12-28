Locals 2020: State Farm’s Justin Stokes lends a helping hand

Five years ago, Justin Stokes left his small hometown in Idaho to travel east to Craig, taking over State Farm in Moffat County.

Since then, Stokes has not only protected and insured locals’ hard-earned possessions, he’s lended a helping hand to a handful of organizations in the community, quickly becoming a true local.

While living in Craig with his wife and children, Stokes has donated to local organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado and the Rotary Club, while also holding events such as the yearly Easter Egg Hunt and Letters to Santa.

Justin Stokes stands outside of his State Farm office on Pershing Street. Stokes has owned and operated State Farm in Craig for the last five years.



In addition to financial donations and hosting events, Stokes has made it a point to donate the little basketballs at home basketball games for the cheerleaders to throw out to the crowd, giving back in any way that he can locally.

“I really just wanted to give back,” Stokes said. “The whole reason I’m in business here is because people in this community put trust in me and support me by working with me, so any way that I can give back and say thanks, I try to do.”

That small-town feel in Moffat County with everyone seemingly knowing each other is one reason why Stokes felt compelled to give back to the community that has supported him all these years.

“Yep, that’s exactly it,” Stokes said. “I grew up in a small town in Idaho, and Moffat County and Craig overall is pretty similar. I love the idea of raising a family here, especially with all the outdoor recreation available.

“This year’s been a bit different and hard on a lot of folks,” Stokes added. “We weren’t able to host a bunch of the events that we normally have due to (COVID-19), but this community…they’ve been great. The impact on us hasn’t been as significant as others because of our customers.”

It could have been a really rough year for Stokes and State Farm, which moved into a new location at 580 Pershing St. in January. Instead, Stokes said the community has really thrown its support behind local businesses this year, ensuring most in Moffat County have stayed afloat in a tumultuous year.

“People see the name ‘State Farm’ and don’t realize I’m a small business owner,” Stokes said. “I’m very grateful that we have a lot of people that support local; it’s a huge blessing. It’s part of what makes this community so special.”

In his five years in Moffat County, aside from establishing himself as a charitable contributor to local organizations and businesses, Stokes has grown State Farm into one of the go-to insurance agencies in the area, all based on hard work and customer satisfaction, he says.

“I’m most proud of the impact that we have on our customers, those we insure,” Stokes said. “We strive to be No. 1 in customer service, and try to go above and beyond in everything we do when it comes to our customers.”

