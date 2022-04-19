Locally-owned dispensary to be featured on Discovery Plus show ‘High Design’

HoneyBear Apothecary in Craig is the focal point for an upcoming episode of “High Design” on Discovery Plus. There will be a free screening of the show on Wednesday at West Twin Cinema in Craig.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Out of all of the dispensaries in Moffat Country, the HoneyBear Apothecary in Craig stood out to the creators of “High Design,” a new extreme makeover show on Discovery Plus focused on dispensaries and the cannabis industry.

The episode of “High Design” featuring HoneyBear Apothecary, will be shown at West Twin Cinema at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a free community screening.

“We want to be able to show it to people and be proud of it,” HoneyBear owner Shaun Hadley said. “I tell my story and how much I love this town.”

The host of “High Design” is the self-proclaimed cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles, who travels across the country transforming marijuana dispensaries needing makeovers into high-end retail spaces, according to Discovery.com.

“It was the time of my life,” Hadley said of working with the show. “Above all, I want to thank Kim Myles, the one who runs the show. You will watch the show and fall in love with her.”

This episode involved more than just HoneyBear and the makeover. It also features the Craig community and other local businesses that rallied together to make the project possible.

The trailer and opening to the episode was filmed at the Wyman Living History Museum, where Myles introduces Northwest Colorado, Craig and the Yampa River. The design team utilized local craftsmen from Yampa River Designs and the Embroidery Shoppe to help with aspects of the HoneyBear remodel.

“I want to super thank everybody who was involved in this,” Hadley said. “I appreciate (it) from the bottom of my heart — they dropped everything to make this happen.”

The inside of the HoneyBear Apothecary is shown in this image.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Each episode includes field trips to other cannabis businesses in the area to see how cannabis soaps, lotions and foods are made. In the HoneyBear episode, the team spends a day touring the lab at Golden Leaf to learn how cannabis concentrates are made.

“A big part of the show is that Kim is a pro-marijuana person and she’s trying to normalize cannabis,” Hadley said. “They did a really good job of shining a positive light on the industry, showing the science behind it and the people behind it.”

When “High Design” was approved to start production, executives started doing research for dispensaries worthy of a full-on aesthetic transformation. They noticed outside of the clusters of dispensaries on the Front Range there were only a couple stars on the map in the smaller Northwestern reaches of the Yampa Valley in Craig.

HoneyBear Apothecary owners Hadley and Bryan Gower opened the recreational dispensary in 2020 in a downtown location that was formerly Quality Plus One Hour Photo.

Hadley said the show’s creators found out HoneyBear was family-owned, and that’s what made them pick up the phone and ask the HoneyBear owners if they wanted to have their shop redone.

“They just came in and took the keys to the shop and we had to be out of the shop for five days,” Hadley said. “We had no idea what was going to happen, so the reveal at the end is super genuine. They did all of it in five days, they didn’t do anything prior.”

Another aspect of the business that made HoneyBear stand out was a set of custom hand puppets that Hadley created and has used for marketing purposes.

One of the puppets, Bubba the Bear, has even become the mascot for the store. As a part of the remodel, all of the puppets got a prominent home on the shop wall, and the episode features a puppet show.

“I am the biggest nerd in town,” Hadley said, “If you would have told me five years ago I would be doing a puppet show on Discovery Plus, I would have thought you were crazy.”

Puppets adorn the walls at the HoneyBear Apothecary in Craig.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Being featured in this episode was a great opportunity for Hadley because it offered him a chance to get his personality out there for people to see. Hadley said he wants people to see the individuals behind the business.

“We’re still the only locally owned dispensary in town — I love Craig, I’m local, I live here and I support the people around me,” Hadley said.