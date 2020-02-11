Local youth selected as AQHA Ranching Heritage YHD program participant

Torin Gray, of Craig, with his horse Dakota.

Photo courtesy of Stacy Gray

THE AMERICAN QUARTER HORSE ASSOCIATION, AMARILLO – Torin Gray of Craig, CO, has been selected as a participant for the 2020 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development (YHD) Program.

The AQHA Ranching Heritage YHD program showcases the horses bred and raised by AQHA Ranching Heritage members by matching weanlings with AQHYA members. Youth in this program are engaged in the horse industry at a fundamental level that is both fun and educational.

Gray received the 2019, Bay, Filly, American Quarter Horse, Ima Bay Dakota, from AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, SD.

Through the Young Horse Development program, AQHYA members 12 years and older have a hands-on horse training opportunity focusing on the fundamentals of horsemanship in addition to a unique opportunity to work with Ranching Heritage Breeders and AQHA Professional Horsemen. The program is an excellent educational experience, in addition to serving as a scholarship opportunity.

The program was created in 2011 to give AQHYA members an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship. The horses used in the program were bred by AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders, which are working cattle ranches with a remuda of at least five AQHA-registered mares that produce ranch horses. The participating Ranching Heritage Breeders donated weanlings for the program participants to evaluate, raise and train. Youth selected for the program may participate by receiving a donated Ranching Heritage Bred weanling or by purchasing a weanling from an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder.

To learn more about the AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program, visit http://www.aqha.com/yhd.