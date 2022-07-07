Local writers invited to attend annual conference

Award-winning author Mary Taylor Young will be leading the discussion at a writers workshop on July 23 in Steamboat Springs.

Courtesy photo

Writers of all experience levels and backgrounds are invited to attend A Day for Writer conference in Steamboat Springs on July 22 and 23.

This is the 39th annual writers conference that will host a day of work with writers to help them make their writing more powerful.

The conference will be held in Steamboat Springs, and local writers will have the chance to work with published authors to improve their prose.

Award-winning author Mary Taylor will spend the day guiding participants through “The glint of light on broken glass: building imagery in your writing.”

The conference will offer opportunities for both new and experienced writers to learn from Taylor and each other in a friendly environment.

The conference will kick off at 5:30 p.m. July 22 with an optional buffet dinner and group introductions. On July 23, the writers will gather from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to explore the topics and engage. There will be a breakfast and lunch provided for participants on July 23.

There are a limited number of seats available for the conference, and registration is open until at 5 p.m. Friday, July 15. Registrations will be required to attend and there is a registration fee.

A few openings still remain, and organizers are encouraging writers from Moffat County to join. For more information or to register, email Info@SteamboatWriters.com or call 970-291-0115.