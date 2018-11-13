Local veterans honored during ceremony at Moffat County High School

CRAIG — Moffat County High School students gathered Friday, Nov. 9, to honor local veterans and, in the process, learn something of what it means to serve in the armed forces.

Following a video presentation, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 Color Guard demonstrated the proper way to fold a flag as veteran Michael Lausin explained the meaning behind each fold.

Veterans then took the stage for a Q&A roundtable during which they addressed questions posed by students.

The ceremony ended outside, on the football field, where the Color Guard raised the American flag to half-staff, in honor of fallen veterans. This was followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps” by MCHS student Chance Davis.