Local students finish fourth, fifth overall at state Civics Bee
The three local winners from the first-ever Civics Bee in Craig — Rayne Housel of Hayden, and Ryun Pressgrove and Mercy Fontenot of Craig — competed in the statewide contest on May 19 at St. Cajetan’s Church on Auraria Campus with middle schoolers from Buena Vista, Pueblo, Arvada and the Denver metro area.
Pressgrove tied for first place in the quiz round, and Fontenot completed the quiz in the top seven that advanced to Round 3, where they presented their essays to the panel of judges.
The Colorado Civics Bee Judges included David Rivera from Climax Molybdenum, Rep. Don Wilson and Robert Preuhs of Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Pressgrove placed fourth overall and Fontenot was fifth.
