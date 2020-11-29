Local small businesses see community turn out for large show of support on Small Business Saturday

Customers mingle inside Downtown Books & Coffee Saturday during the 10th annual Small Business Saturday shopping event.

Max O’Neill / Craig Press

Shoppers flooded local shops along Yampa Avenue in downtown Craig to show support to small business owners Saturday for the 10th annual Small Business Saturday shopping holiday.

Saturday’s small business event, hosted by Downtown Business Association, went off without a hitch despite being in the middle of a pandemic, which was a testament to small business owners and shoppers.

Opening up the day, Kitchen A La More, Moffat Mercantile, Downtown Books and Coffee, Community Budget Center, and K S Kreations participated in the Progressive Breakfast, serving different food and drink options to reward customers for coming into their store.

Tammy Villard, owner of Moffat Mercantile, served bacon on a stick, while Liane Davis-Kling, owner of Downtown Books & Coffee served a choice of either apple cider or fruit smoothies. At Kitchen A La Mode, they were serving mini hot dogs and bacon in syrup.

Downtown Books and Coffee found itself business on Small Business Saturday, selling a lot of books for 25% off, in addition to coffee and smoothies.

One of the customers of the shop, Dwight Siverson, estimated that there had been around 12 customers in the store at that point in time. Villard meanwhile estimated that there had been around 25 people in the store only half an hour into the event starting at Moffat Mercantile.

Some customers went out to show their support for the local community businesses while others went to buy something specific.

Siverson said that he went to Kitchen A La Mode in order to buy a meat thermometer after an unfortunate turkey incident on Thanksgiving. Overall, the event brought out a sense of community among those shopping and the owners of the stores. It brought out a sense of duty to help out a fellow local.

“I’ve lived here since 1977 and I know a lot of the people here, and I do try and support Craig’s small businesses most of the time,” Siverson said. “The people are always very friendly; a lot of them are newer owners like the Mercantile…she hasn’t had that shop that long…It’s important to give them some business.”

For Eli Vesley of Craig, he preferred supporting local small businesses, rather than spending money on Black Friday helping out larger corporations.

“I’d rather do small business Saturday than Black Friday any day.” said Veseley, who purchased caramel corn from the Moffat Mercantile said that he came out to “buy local products.”

Others wanted to show support in the face of the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic.

“A lot of these people on this street are friends of ours and they need our support in a holiday season like this year’s with all the pandemic going on,” said Lisa Lawton, who was shopping at Moffat Mercantile Saturday morning.

