Local running store makes strides in expanding outdoor gear and atmosphere

The 14’er Outdoor and Running Emporium owner Nate Grivy stands next to the shop's expanding selection of running shoes.

James Neton/Craig Press

After a stint in the military and 20 years working as a diesel automotive technician and service coordinator, Nate Grivy’s life changed when his wife, Brandy, gave him a book on finding his perfect day.

The result was a new direction and sense of awareness that combined with his passion for running. Out of this emerged The 14’er Outdoor and Running Emporium in January of 2022.

“I really enjoy what I do, so it’s not like a job anymore,” Grivy said. “I use this place as a vessel to connect with really cool outdoor-type people and share experiences, and have really good gear, really good shoes, really good things we can offer the community.”

Since opening at 424 Russell St., just south of Mountain West Insurance, The 14’er has added several more brand name products, a protein drink and coffee bar, and expanded its product line beyond running shoes.

The 14’er has recently added Altra and the always popular Brooks running shoes to augment their original line of Topo, inov-8 and Saucony brand shoes.

“We’ve tripled what we offer since opening,” Grivy said.

Besides running shoes, Grivy has added an expanding range of outdoor hiking and camping gear such as Osprey backpacks, Big Agnes sleeping bags, Eureka equipment, Jet boil water heaters, and equipment by Kelty.

“We want you to have quality options, and I take my time to familiarize myself with everything in the store,” Grivy said. “To me, it’s just fascinating, so it’s not really a chore to learn about all these things. I really want to know, so I can help you with the best gear for your application.”

Along with more outdoor gear, Grivy said he is working on bringing in several brands of cleats for football and soccer, along with basketball and volleyball shoes for middle and high school athletes.

Furthermore, Grivy’s aim is to add some hunting boots and base layer clothing for hunters. However, COVID and subsequent supply chain problems have hampered some of this expansion.

“The biggest struggle for us has been just acquiring the brand,” Grivy said.

Fortunately, these issues have started to resolve themselves in the last few months.

Shop owner Nate Grivy stands next to some of the new brands recently brought in, including some that were hard to acquire, at The 14’er.

James Neton/Craig Press

The Grivys also want The 14’er to be a space where like-minded outdoor enthusiasts gather, share stories of their adventures, and create friendships. To further this idea, they have recently added an offering of coffee and protein shakes.

Eight different protein shakes are on the menu, all creatively named after a Colorado 14’er. The themed shakes not only satisfy an appetite, but they are also packed with ingredients to get cyclists ready to hit the road for a long bike ride.

Grivy shared a sample of the “Mount Massive,” which is a concoction of power greens, pear, almond milk, vanilla protein, almond butter, coconut oil, and agave.

As Craig looks to develop its recreation economy, the Grivys are moving their store forward and getting it established.

“My vision of this place is that it’s a household name in the next five to ten years,” Grivy said.

In a world of impersonal online sales, The 14’er is committed to getting people the right shoes and equipment, helping people get active, and keeping folks motivated through a sense of community.