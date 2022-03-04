Local pastor’s mornings with the Lord lead to book of devotionals

Pastor Rod Compton



Three years ago, Rod Compton felt instruction from God to make a change in his morning routine.

Compton, a pastor at Craig’s Calvary Baptist Church, said he decided to follow the urge he believed to be divine to spend the first part of every day writing down the inspiration he received from that morning’s personal Bible study and quiet time spent with the Lord.

“I made a commitment to write a daily devotional every day and post it on our church Facebook page,” Compton said Monday by phone. “I’ve done that since then, and I’m on my third year now.”

Collecting those devotionals together into volumes has produced enough content for multiple published books, the first of which was released recently.

“This first book is the first year,” Compton said. “The second year’s book is in progress now of being published, and the one I’m working on this year will be the third book.”

Each book has its own theme. The one that’s out now is titled “Because God is Love: A daily walk in God’s love” and it’s themed accordingly.

“It’s telling you every day how much God loves you and what He’s done for you,” Compton said. “All the things encompassed in scripture about His love.”

The next book will be “Because God is Lord: A daily walk in God’s Lordship,” Compton said.

“It’s focused on walking with him in control and our devotion to him,” the pastor said. “And then this year is ‘Because God is Life,” and it’s been focused on the abundant life we have in the Lord. Three years’ worth of work — I’m excited.”

The experience of putting together the content of the books has been enormously gratifying for Compton, he said.

“It’s meant everything to me,” Compton said. “Because without Him, without His love, I wouldn’t have anything, and neither would anybody else. We’d have things that are temporary and will fade, but this love is forever, and it’s unconditional. He loves you no matter what you’ve done or where you’ve been or how bad you’ve acted or even what you think of yourself. He loves you, and because of that, we can follow Him and give our lives to Him. He loves us more than anybody else has ever loved us.”

The book, Compton said, walks through scriptures that examine and discuss God’s love for mankind.

“Putting it into perspective,” he said. “What does that mean? The fact that He who never sinned became all sin for us so we could be made right with God in Christ Jesus — He didn’t have to do any of this, but this great love, He gave himself up for us, took the penalty of our sins and paid for them. There’s no greater love than that.”

Among the elements of putting the book together that surprised him was the lift. But, he said, he was more than worth it.

“I didn’t know how much work it’d be,” Compton said. “I’m the kind of person where if I say I’m going to do something I’ll do it, but getting me to say it isn’t always easy. I just told the Lord, in preparation for that first year, I was committing every morning to spending time with Him and writing down what He had to say to me. I thought that’d be so hard, but now, honestly, I can’t imagine not doing it. I don’t know if there’s a fourth book or a fifth book, but I know I’m not going to stop doing this.”

Compton’s book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble websites, among other bookselling locations.