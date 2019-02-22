Local officials trying to fetch city a new bark park

Dog lovers in Craig may soon have a place to meet other puppy parents as local officials move closer to finalizing plans for a dog park in the city.

Officials with the city of Craig, Moffat County School District, and the Humane Society of Moffat County have been putting their heads together and have at least one site already in mind.

"We currently have one dog park location in place," said Steven Hilley, president of the Moffat County Humane Society.

According to David Ulrich, superintendent of MCSD, officials with the city of Craig and MCSD are in negotiations for a slice of school property to be leased to the city for a new dog park.

"MCSD and the city are currently exploring the possibility of a dog park," Ulrich said in an email. "If successful, MCSD would lease 1.9 acres of the southeast corner of the high school property to the city. The city and the local Humane Society will work to determine how to pay for fencing and any other improvements."

According to previous reporting in the Craig Press, the local Humane Society has been working to secure grant funding for a dog park since as early as 2016. Once officials determine a concrete location, Hilley said, the new park will be funded by the Humane Society.

"The funding for the dog park would come from funds out of the operating budget from the Humane Society of Moffat County and other donations," Hilley said.

Jarrod Ogden, current city councilman, mayoral candidate, and director of maintenance at MCSD, said the school district has offered to keep the property mowed during the warmer months. He added Craig residents regularly express interest in having a dog park.

"Consistently, Craig residents have indicated a desire to have a dog park in town," Ogden said.

Hilley said any dog park in Craig will likely include complete fencing around the park; a wide, double entry gate with a waiting area for the dog and human to enter; separate areas for small and large dogs; a dog waste plan that includes bag dispensers and trash cans; and a seating area for dog owners.

Hilley said other amenities being considered as funds become available are a water fountains for pets and humans, parking and bike racks, shaded areas, signage with park hours, dog park rules, opportunities for volunteering posted at the entrance, and visual attractiveness for street appeal, such as landscaping or sculpture art.

As far as total cost, officials do not yet have a final tally.

"We are unsure at this time what the total cost will be," Hilley said.

Ulrich said the school district's partnership with the city for a dog park is a good way of bringing community development to Craig.

"This partnership is a perfect example of how public entities can leverage resources to engage in community development," Ulrich said.

Contact Clay Thorp at 970-875-1795 or cthorp@CraigDailyPress.com.