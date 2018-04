Local marketing district to consider funding Whittle the Wood

CRAIG — When the local marketing district board meets next they will consider two proposals: a request for funding of June’s Whittle the Wood Rendezvous and an inter-governmental agreement with Moffat County Tourism Association.

The Moffat County Local Marketing District meeting takes place at 4 p.m. April 17 in room 175 of the academic services building of Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

LMD is also expected to:

• Review and approve minutes of the last meeting

• Review and approve financial reports

• Approve travel expenses for Dave Heinrich’s travel to and from Dinosaur

• Discuss its budget

To learn more about the LMD, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.