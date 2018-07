Local Marketing District to consider 3 requests for funding Tuesday

CRAIG — During its upcoming regular meeting, the Local Marketing District board is expected to consider requests for broadband funding from the Craig Moffat Economic Development Partnership, for advertising in Colorado Hunter magazine and from the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, in Room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St. Craig.

The board will also discuss a MoCo Trails project and its next steps. Members are also expected to consider approval of meeting minutes, financial reports and a new logo.

For more information about the LMD, including copies of meeting agendas, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.