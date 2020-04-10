Local law enforcement chips in to make 12-year-old Craig girl’s birthday ‘extra special’

Riley Jenkins, 12, sits on her front porch next to the "Honk, it's Riley's 12th Birthday!" sign.

Having a birthday fall in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic can be a real bummer, especially for children that have big birthday party plans.

Craig 12-year-old Riley Jenkins experienced that first-hand on Thursday as the stay-at-home and social distancing orders canceled her planned sleepover and bowling outing with friends.

Fortunately for Jenkins, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department, and Colorado State Patrol, as well as a number of kind, considerate county residents, made her 12th birthday one to remember.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, a parade of roughly 10 law enforcement vehicles rolled past Jenkins’ house with sirens blaring as officers waved out the window to Jenkins, who stood on her porch with a smile on her face, waving back.

“I called the Sheriff’s Office in the morning and explained the situation to them,” Jenkins’ mother, Jessie, said. “She had this big sleepover and bowling trip planned, but we obviously couldn’t do that, so we were trying to come up with a way to make her birthday fun and make her extra special.”

Prior to officers parading past mid-day, the Jenkins family had a big sign attached to the front porch asking passing motorists to honk for Riley’s birthday.

According to Jessie, hundreds obliged the Jenkins family.

“We’re just so grateful for not only the officers, but the community members that drove by and honked,” Jessie said. “We couldn’t have made Riley’s day so special without them; we’re just so grateful.”

Here’s to hoping Riley’s 13th birthday occurs under much better circumstances and is just as memorable as her 12th.

