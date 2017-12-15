Local grinch vandalizes reindeer: On the record for Dec. 13

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 13

11:30 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious incident related to a dispute between family members.

11:45 a.m. At JW Snacks, officers received a report of an IRS scam call. No personal information was given out.

1:56 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers investigated an ongoing burglary case and arrested a juvenile male suspect. The suspect is thought to have been involved in several burglaries and thefts during an extended period of time. Officers recovered various pieces of property, and the suspect is currently being detained. Moffat County Sheriff's Office and Steamboat Springs Police Department are also involved in the investigation.

2:06 p.m. At Plan B Pawn, a caller reported a window had been broken.

2:16 p.m. At Thunder Rolls Bowling Alley, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A caller reported that a couple with children came into the bowling alley, and the children appeared to be dirty and not dressed appropriately for the weather. One child said something about being hungry. The family was gone when officers arrived.

4:06 p.m. On the 300 block of Riverview Avenue, officers responded to a report of Christmas lights stolen from a front yard.

4:35 p.m. On the 2100 block of Baker Drive, officers responded to a report of a burglary that appeared to be a possible civil situation involving a family member.

5 p.m. On Seventh Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The caller thought someone may have had the key to their house. They found a damaged water meter, but nothing was missing.

6:21 p.m. On West Sixth Street and Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious weird lights in the sky that were flying low. No further information was provided, and officers took no further action.

8:13 p.m. At The Memorial Hospital, an injured male party came to the emergency room and said he had been assaulted. Officers are investigating.

8:29 p.m. On the 3300 block of Ridgeview Road, a reindeer in someone's front yard was vandalized.

8:40 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of harassment which turned out to be a civil situation related to a court order.

9:16 p.m. At Ridgeview Apartments, officers received information about three individuals going around the apartment complex stealing things.