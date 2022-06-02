Local financial advisor earns CFP certification

Justin Kawcak, an LPL Financial Advisor and founder of Altitude Financial Services, recently became a certified financial planner or CFP professional.

According to the company, the certification is awarded to financial professionals who have met standards for experience, knowledge and ethical conduct in financial planning.

Kawcak serves clients primarily in Northwest Colorado and Southern Wyoming but has clients throughout the country.

Justin Kawcak

Courtesy photo

The distinction is awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. Financial professionals must complete the CFP education program and pass an examination that assesses their ability to apply financial planning knowledge to client situations.

Of the 2,705 candidates who sat for the CFP Certification Examination in March, only 65% passed. CFP professionals also agree to meet continuing education requirements and follow the CFP board’s code of ethics and standards of conduct.

“Our team is committed to continuously learning, growing, and improving our expertise and services,” Kawcak said in a news release. “Earning this designation further reflects that commitment, enhancing our ability to provide holistic, comprehensive, and personalized strategies that help clients work toward their financial goals. 2022 has been a challenging year for investors so far. We do not take our responsibilities in providing the communities that we serve with a detailed and well-thought-out plan lightly. ”

It takes an individual roughly 1,000 hours of study to complete the coursework and then pass the six-hour exam.