Local event at Wyman Museum offers families outdoor opportunities, activities

Moffat County 4-H archers pose before competing in 2019 on the grounds of the Wyman Museum.

Craig Press File

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Wyman Museum are offering youth a chance to get to fishin’ archin’ and/or shootin’ for this weekend’s annual ‘Family Cast, Blast n Twang’ starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

The gathering will offer some fun twists this year. Participants can catch one of five tagged trout and win a prize, or test their archery, .22 rifle, and fly-fishing skills to win more prizes.

The free event is geared toward families and also includes dinner. In a statement, the CPW wanted to make sure people wanting to attend know that social distancing rules will be in effect and participants are encouraged to wear a mask. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided and all equipment will be cleaned between users.

The event will offer youth to learn the basics of spin fishing, fly fishing, archery, and target shooting. CPW staff and volunteers will help anyone interested in learning in a safe, clean, family environment. The

“The event is a great time for families that want to spend time outdoors and enjoy hunting, fishing and archery,” said District Wildlife Manager Jeffrey Goncalves of Maybell. “If you and your family want to get outside and enjoy all Colorado has to offer, this event is perfect.”

CPW is providing all equipment including rods, reels, bows, and rifles. Anglers and archers can bring their own equipment if they prefer, however no personal firearms are allowed for this event.

Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen and appropriate clothing. Due to COVID-19, families are asked to bring their own chairs, observe social distancing, and wear a mask.

Anglers under the age of 16 can fish for free. All others must have a valid Colorado fishing license to participate in the fishing portion of the event.