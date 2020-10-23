Local entities to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24
Local entities Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, Colorado Northwestern Community College-Nursing Program, Moffat County Coroner’s Office, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the Craig Police Department will be hosting a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back day, October 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Craig Walmart near the entrance, according to a press release from the Craig Police Department.
Residents are encouraged to turn in their expired or unused household prescription and over-the-counter medication for safe disposal.
The following items will not be accepted: mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.
