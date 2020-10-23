Local entities to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24

Members of Craig Police Department, Memorial Regional Health's Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, and Moffat County Coroner’s Office collected 66 pounds of expired medication as part of the DEA National Drug Take Back Day in 2019.

Andy Bockelman

Local entities Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, Colorado Northwestern Community College-Nursing Program, Moffat County Coroner’s Office, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and the Craig Police Department will be hosting a DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back day, October 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Craig Walmart near the entrance, according to a press release from the Craig Police Department.

Residents are encouraged to turn in their expired or unused household prescription and over-the-counter medication for safe disposal.

The following items will not be accepted: mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters and illicit drugs.

