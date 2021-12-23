Local dispatch center adopts a family for Christmas

Carlene Sanders poses for a photo with a box of presents for the family the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center adopted this year.

The local Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center has, for each of the last two years, adopted a family in need for Christmas and, collectively, donated gifts, decorations and meals.

This year is no different. The 11-member team at the dispatch center adopted a family made up of a single father with a disability and two young children.

“It’s special every year,” said Carlene Sanders, who organizes the effort each year. “But this one has stuck in my heart. I was super-excited, and the whole team was. This one had a lot of meaning behind it.”

Sanders said she sits with an organizer at Love INC to select a family every year, and the dispatch center makes it a special Christmas for that family.

“I call the family, get ages of children, likes, dislikes, allergies and a wish list from each one,” Sanders said. “Then I do the same with the parents, and everyone in the center always buys a gift for every single person in the family.”

On top of that, a Christmas tree and decorations and a Christmas feast are delivered throughout the month of December.

“Everyone looks forward to getting the family,” Sanders said. “We do a tree, decorations, stockings, all of it.”

This year a boy and a girl and their father are getting that special Christmas delivered by the members of the dispatch center.

“It’s a fantastic program, and we all look forward to it,” Sanders said. “It’s a great way to be giving.”

