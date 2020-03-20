Local churches adjusting services to comply with health officials’ recommendations

The view down the center aisle of St. Michael's Church has been beautiful since it moved to its current building at 678 School Street in 1983. But at St. Michael's, like many other places of worship around Craig, the history of the religion and the worshiping community extends much further into the past.

Saturday night and Sunday morning church services often draw large crowds into one location to worship the word of God. But, as local concern grows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches are making adjustments when it comes to their services.

Moffat County Public Health Officials recently ordered that public gatherings cannot exceed more than 10 people. With that, local churches are making changes.

Craig Christian Church

Live streaming services Sundays at 10 a.m. The website to stream their services on is craigchurch.org

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has suspended weekly worship services and other activities for the near term. Church members are encouraged to have a home Sunday worship service that may consist of the following: opening hymn, opening prayer, one or two short talks (or testimonies, scripture reading and discussion as a family, or lesson by a family member), closing hymn, and closing prayer. Bishops will provide local guidance regarding who is authorized to bless the Sacrament in home services and how to bring the Sacrament to others in their respective homes.

If you have any questions please contact your local bishopric or elders quorum for assistance with this ordinance. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will conduct their 190th Annual General Conference on April 4th and 5th. All sessions will be streamed live on the home page of ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

New Creation Church

Live Streaming services Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and also Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. Worshippers can live-stream through their YouTube page, New Creation Church Craig CO. That page can be accesses by searching the church’s name on YouTube or through the website, http://www.ncccraig.com under the Media > Watch Live tab.

They also live-stream through their Facebook page, New Creation Church of Craig, CO

First Congregational United Church of Christ

The First Congregational United Church of Christ will post their worship on their Facebook page at 1stcongcraig. Worship will be available on Saturday by 5 p.m. the next two weeks.

St. Mark’s Church of Grace

Bible study on Wednesday evening and Sunday services are cancelled. They are not live streaming yet, but intend to use Zoom as soon as they can get everything set up.

Craig Assembly of God Church

The Craig Assembly of God Church will live-stream their services. It will be through their YouTube Channel “Craig Assembly of God Church” and the church will also be posting that link to their FaceBook page, “Craig Assembly of God.” The live-stream will be active at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Calvary Baptist Church

Live-streams will be available on Facebook on Sundays at 10:45 a.m. That will continue even though they have suspended services at the church for the next two Sundays.

Open Range Cowboy Church

Open Range Cowboy Church will not be holding services at this time.

The Journey

The Journey will be live-streaming on FaceBook as of now, until they hear differently. Their service time will remain the same as it has been, 10:30 a.m. All sermon audio will be uploaded to our website, craigjc.org as well, for those not on FaceBook.

St. Michael Catholic Church

The church is currently open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the Catholic Church will be live streaming all Masses beginning this weekend through its FaceBook page. You can find Saint Michael Catholic Church on Facebook at St. Michael’s Church. The priests are available for appointments by calling the office at 970-824-5330. For further information, visit the website at http://www.nwtriparish.com.

St. Michael’s Community Kitchen

St. Michael’s Community Kitchen will continue its Grab & Go meals and is continuing home deliveries to scheduled patrons. Hours are Tuesdays (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Thursdays (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.), and Saturdays (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

