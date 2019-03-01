Local church to host weekly services during Lent

The First Congregational Church UCC, 630 Green St., will host Easter for Everyone during Lent, Wednesday, March 6, through Wednesday, April 17.

Services will be held at noon each Wednesday during Lent and will include a light lunch of soup and bread, accompanied by a video study about the life of the Apostle Simon Peter.

Imposition of ashes will follow the March 6 meeting for anyone who wishes to receive.

For more information, call 970-824-6836.