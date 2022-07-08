Local candidate Jill Hafey named new superintendent of Moffat County schools

The Moffat County School District school board selected its superintendent Friday morning, July 8, electing to hire Jill Hafey, a Moffat County graduate who was most recently the principal of Sunset Elementary.

Hafey has been with Moffat County schools in some capacity since 1998, when she returned to the district in which she grew up after college and began her career as a teacher at Ridgeview Elementary.

She has since served as assistant principal and athletic director at Craig Middle School and was elevated to principal of Sunset Elementary in 2014.

“We’re so pleased to be able to hire someone with the experience and skills that Jill has,” said JoAnn Baxter, president of the school board. “She has deep roots in this community and is not only a graduate of Moffat County High School but has done a wonderful job as a teacher and administrator in our district.”

Hafey has also worked as an education consultant for Schools Cubed, focusing on reading education systems. In that role, she has interfaced with school districts across the country while leading literacy education strategies.

“Jill has expertise in curriculum development and implementation, and she has experience working with schools across the nation on top of her great work in our district,” Baxter said. “We look forward to a long tenure for Jill as she leads Moffat County School District into the future.”

MCSD concluded its search for its next superintendent Friday with the board’s hiring decision. That followed interview sessions Thursday night, July 7, with Hafey and fellow finalist Sheldon Rosenkrance, an experienced school superintendent who most recently worked in Estes Park.

“It was wonderful to have two excellent, highly qualified candidates to consider in the final stage of our process,” Baxter said. “Surely, the school district would have been in good hands with either candidate. But we are thrilled and excited to see Jill take on this important role.”