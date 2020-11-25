Local businesses gearing up with deals for Small Business Saturday

Moffat Mercantile owner Tammy Villard works on stocking holiday cards ahead of Small Business Saturday.

As local businesses continue to adjust to Safer at Home Level Orange restrictions, many small businesses in Craig and Moffat County are gearing up for a key date on the holiday shopping calendar.

Small Business Saturday, held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and now in its 10th year, rallies communities to support local business.

The Downtown Business Association will kick off its Small Business Saturday celebration with a Progressive Breakfast starting at 9 a.m., which will feature a handful of local businesses handing out prepackaged breakfast items, encouraging shoppers to stop into their stores on Small Business Saturday.

“Breakfast items will range from coffee, to orange juice, to muffins, and more,” said Kandee Dilldine. “Customers won’t be able to just walk up and grab food like in years past; they’ll be served the food in packages. Our businesses are taking precautions.”

In addition to the Progressive Breakfast, a handful of local businesses are offering deals to customers on Small Business Saturday. Those deals will be important to the bottom line for local small businesses, which have had a trying year.

Moffat Mercantile will have a 20% off deal Saturday for Christmas Ornaments and Holiday Hand Towels, and will do a small gift to say thanks with purchase of $50 or more. Additionally, Moffat Mercantile will be handing out bacon on a stick as the breakfast item.

“We have a few little things that we’re going to give away as gifts to those that spend $50 or more, just to say thank you,” Tammy Villard said. Villard added that the Moffat Mercantile is working on putting together holiday gift guides on the shop’s Instagram and Facebook pages, which will be linked to the shop’s Facebook store.

Ahead of what is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Villard reflected on a tough year as a small business owner.

Moffat Mercantile recently celebrated its one-year anniversary in September.

“It’s been odd,” Villard said. “Small businesses, their first year is difficult, but it’s been hard this year. This community — right, wrong, or otherwise – is always supportive of anything local. They’ve come out in full support of is in our struggles, but it’s had its challenges though.

Villard mentioned that Moffat Mercantile has struggled with getting products this year, and doesn’t have the capability of storing large quantities.

“None of the small businesses want to be in the position to choose our families over anyone else, but that’s ultimately what this pandemic has done,” Villard said.

“I have to keep a roof over my head and take care of my family, while being conscientious of other people’s safety. It’s been a difficult year,” Villard added. “But, with the share of challenges, there’s a silver lining in there’s a huge movement towards shop small. Small business is the single largest employer in the country.”

Ahead of the holiday season, Villard is hoping for some consistency for her business, something that hasn’t quite been there in a challenging year.

“…I know there’s a lot of fear, as justified, with the pandemic, but I’m hoping that people still find a way safely to come see us this holiday season,” Villard said. “I’m hoping people can still show support for their local businesses, but maybe in a different way, whether that’s gift cards, private shopping hours, or one on one appointments. Not one of us down here as small business owners isn’t willing to think outside the box and accommodate our customers who support us.”

OTHER BUSINESSES OFFERING SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY DEALS

At Downtown Books & Coffee, owner Liane Davis-Kling is planning on holding two separate sales Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Downtown Books & Coffee will hold a sale on all used books in the store, with discounts up to 50% off, Davis-Kling said. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Books & Coffee will have a 25% off sale on all new items in-store and online.

Buckaroos, which recently opened its doors to the community, has a week-long sale going on, which includes 15% off all items in store. Saturday is the final day of the sale.

Outside of downtown businesses, Big O Tires and Miller Appliance have sales set up for Small Business Saturday.

Big O Tires, which is a large chain business but is locally owned, started its holiday sale on Nov. 16 and will run the sale through Dec. 6. Big O is offering up to $100 in instant savings on select in-stock sets of 4 tires with paid installation purchase. Big O is also offering a $39.99 deal for an oil change and tire rotation, save $20 on an alignment, and a $39.95 health care car deal.

Miller Family Appliance is offering a $599 sale on a GE 4.8 cu. ft. washer – a savings of nearly $250, and a $599 sale on a GE 7.4 cu. ft. dryer while quantities last. Miller Family Appliance is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

