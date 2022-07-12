Local business owner, Gail Severson, receives state recognition

Gail Severson, local business owner of Severson Supply and Rental has been recognized as one of Colorado's top 25 powerful women in business by Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.

Lauren Hilley/Courtesy photo

Gail Severson of Craig has been named one of Colorado’s top 25 most powerful women in business by the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

Severson is the owner of Severson Supply and Rental, and she has served in many leadership roles within the community over her career.

According to the Craig Chamber, this award recognizes and celebrates impactful women in Colorado who operate at the highest levels in business performance and community leadership.

Severson will be presented with the award at the Top 25 gala on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Wings over the Rockies Museum in Denver. There, she will be accompanied by her family, friends and members of Craig Chamber while she receives the award, thanks to a sponsorship from Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.

Winners are selected based on their passion about the success and promotion of women in business, civic engagement in the community, having proven success in community leadership and exhibiting perseverance through their work.

The Craig Chamber of Commerce nominated Severson for this award to help share her story about the work she has done in the community and with female leaders in Colorado.

Severson is the president of Severson Supply and Rental, and previously served as the executive director for the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

She co-founded St. Michaels Community Kitchen, which now serves over 400 free meals to community members each week, and was selected as the 2011 United Way Volunteer of the Year.

For decades, Severson has served as a board member for a number of local community organizations including the Senior Center, Memorial Regional Health Foundation, and the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

A week before the gala, the Craig Chamber will host a celebratory mixer for Severson from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave. The mixer will be free, everyone is welcome, and no RSVPs are necessary.