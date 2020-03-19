Local agencies in need of food, supplies due to shortage

Frank Sadvar with Elks Lodge No. 1577 provides a $1,000 check to the members of Interfaith Food Bank.

As the concerns around COVID-19 continue to ramp up locally, agencies that serve the public are being hit hard by the mad rush to stock up on food and supplies.

Moffat County agencies such as Interfaith Food Bank, St. Michael’s Catholic Church Soup Kitchen, Love Inc., of the Yampa Valley, and the Community Budget Center are all asking the public for help with food and supplies during these concerning times.

Interfaith Food Bank

Location: 517 Breeze St, Craig, CO 81625, (970) 824-7898

Immediate Needs: Pancake Mix, Syrup, Dry Cereal, Canned prepared foods (Spaghettios, Ravioli, Chili, Canned Meats, Canned beans), Canned Spaghetti Sauce, Dry Spaghetti, Boxed Mac and Cheese, Dry Goods like Potatoes, Canned Vegetables, Canned Fruit, Peanut Butter, Butter or Margarine, Tuna, Ramen Noodles, Frozen hamburger, Frozen chicken.

Hours of Operation: Monday,Wednesday, and Friday — 10:30 AM to Noon

St Michael’s Catholic Church Soup Kitchen

Location: 678 School St., Craig, CO 81625, (970) 824-5330

Pick-up only at the Church, No inside dining during this time; will be delivering food on already approved routes.

Hours of Operation: Every Tuesday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; every Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (also includes Saturday March 21st, March 28th and April 4th 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

Immediate Needs: Canned Fruits and Vegetables, Dry Spaghetti, Spaghetti Sauce, Paper Towels, Toilet Paper.

Love Inc. of the Yampa Valley

Location: 656 School St, Craig, CO 81625, (970) 826-4400

Hours of Operations: Mondays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.; Tuesdays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.; Fridays 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Community Budget Center

Location: 555 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO 81625, (970) 824-7898

Hours of Operation: Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Immediate Needs: Paper products, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Baby Wipes, Personal Hygene Items, Sanitizers.

All donations can still be dropped off at the agencies in the normal location.

