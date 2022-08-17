Load up on fruits and veggies at the Craig farmers market

De Vries Farm out of Grand Junction, Colo. brings a roadside farm market to Craig every Wednesday starting at 7 a.m. in the Centennial Mall parking lot.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

The De Vries Farm out of Grand Junction, Colo. is a family owned and operated farm that has been coming to Craig for over 40 years.

Stacey De Vries, who helps run the stand with his dad and sister, said he was five years old when the family first started bringing their roadside farmers market to Craig.

Stacey said his mom stays to look after the Grand Junction shop while the rest of the family comes to Craig to sell a huge variety of fruits, vegetables, and roasted green chilis. The market even has jars of pickled okra, cucumbers, and onions, as well as jars of local honey.

The farm stand pops up in Craig every Wednesday in the Centennial Mall parking lot starting at 7 a.m. and running until the produce sells out.

All of the produce is fresh and ready to bring home. Most of the items are sold in bulk by the pound, though some produce is priced by item. Make sure to bring a produce bag or box to take items home.

The market has all the Colorado favorites, including green chilis, fresh peaches, watermelons and cantaloupes in every size. De Vries had boxes of yellow squash and zucchini as well as some more exciting varieties including pattypan, zephyr, and eight ball squash.

It’s clear from the set up and quality of the fruits and vegetables that a lot of hard work goes into the farm. Stacey said that De Vries Farm, like many Colorado businesses, is having trouble keeping up with staffing and rising costs of the industry.

But the market has been a family endeavor for decades and the De Vries family continues to put in the hard work. Craig can hope to see the market here weekly through the end of the summer.

De Vries farm is located off 31 ½ Road and C Road in Grand Junction, Colo. and the family travels around the whole region to supply produce to Coloradans on the Western Slope and Front Range.