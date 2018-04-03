Marketing district ex-officio board to hold workshop in Craig Thursday

CRAIG — The Moffat County Local Marketing District Ex-officio Board will hold a workshop for a presentation and discussion of the LMD revised 2018 operating plan at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 5, in Room 185 of the Academic Building at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 Ninth St.

The 17-member LMD Ex-officio board — composed of representatives from the city of Craig, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners and the town of Dinosaur — oversees a volunteer LMD Board, a separate entity, composed of seven citizens, three each appointed by the city and the county and one appointed by the town of Dinosaur.

Earlier this year, the LMD Ex-officio Board agreed to quarterly meetings.

In addition to the operating plan, the Ex-officio Board will also receive a financial update from LMD Board. The LMD Board met Tuesday, April 3, to finalize its revised operation plan.