LMD board to discuss funding requests

CRAIG — The Moffat County Local Marketing District Board of Directors is expected to discuss two funding requests when it meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, in Room 175 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The funding requests up for discussion come from the Moffat County Tourism Association and the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

The LMD board’s agenda for Tuesday also includes the following.

• Conflict of interest disclosures.

• A review and approval of workshop minutes.

• Funding application and post-grant award reporting.

• Public comment.

The LMD board will next meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Dinosaur Town Hall, followed by a meeting with the LMD Ex Officio Board at 6 p.m.