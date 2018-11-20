Lloyd Rollins: Elected officials should listen to voters

Four members of the Craig City Council voted to create a new economic development department during the first reading of the 2019 city budget.

This comes on the heels of the recent voter and taxpayer defeat of Measure 1A on Nov. 6. The voters, I thought, gave clear and unambiguous direction for city council members and county commissioners to follow, specifically, for the city of Craig and Moffat County to work together to find areas they can combine departments and thereby save the taxpayers money. We the people expect and deserve local governments to be prudent and as efficient as possible.

Sixteen times in the proposed budget there are charts showing the "citizens" at the top and “city council” coming below citizens. What does it mean for the proposed city budget to have the citizens listed above the city council 16 times? I certainly thought it meant city council members should be listening to the citizens when they vote.

In the first reading, four members of the city council voted to include $82,000 for a new economic development department. It appears to me that these four city council members are either not listening to the voters or ignoring the voters.

The proposed city of Craig budget for 2019 also includes $35,000 to contribute to the already existing Craig/Moffatt Economic Development Partnership. We already have an economic development partnership with Moffat County. This seems like creating a new economic development department for the city of Craig is a duplication and a waste of tax dollars. Why not do what the voters want and continue to support the partnership with Moffat County?

Sometimes, I wonder if the leaders on city council and the Moffat County commissioners are able to work together on a continual basis. You both did it when combining the building departments.

Last, but certainly not least, if you vote to create a new economic development department for the city of Craig, you are saying that is more important than helping save the libraries and the museum. If eventually we lose the libraries and museum, it is on you, the city Council members, who are unwilling to help fund the library located in the city of Craig.

City council members, you can and should do better for we the people.

Lloyd Rollins

Craig