Living Well: Why health fairs are good for your health

It's that time of year again — the annual community health fair by Memorial Regional Health. Following are a few reasons you should attend the fair rather than sleep in this Saturday.

Jumpstart your health

Think of attending the health fair as pushing a virtual restart button on getting back to healthy living. Nearly 20 community groups and vendors will have educational booths on how to get healthy and stay healthy.

Try a healthy treat at Juice Plus, and get good ideas on improving your health at DoTerra, Ideal You, Trapper Fitness, Aerocare, Classic Air, Eyecare Specialties, Ringer Athletics and other local businesses and organizations. Stop by the police booth and Bears Ears Crisis Team for safety information. Learn about home health, independent living, senior services and more.

"Health fairs provide new approaches to healthy lifestyle changes and offer valuable information about various health topics," said Kelsie Bond, PA-C, with Memorial Regional Health.

Attend a health talk

Recommended Stories For You

Curious about giving birth with a certified nurse midwife, learning to recognize a heart attack or gaining an understanding of what hospice services are all about? Or maybe you want to learn how to control diabetes, or you have a nagging shoulder or knee injury. Rather, parents of teens and pre-teens might have concerns about sexting and internet safety. If so, attend one of the planned talks by Memorial Regional Health providers and a community police officer at the health fair.

The schedule for talks at the health fair are as follows.

Diabetes – Carol Bolt, PA-C, 8:30 a.m.

Midwifery – Liz Kilmer-Sterling, RN, MSN, CNM, 9:15 a.m.

Heart attacks – Dr. Gerald Myers, cardiologist, 10 a.m.

Sexting/internet safety – Officer Norm Rimmer, 10:30 a.m.

Shoulder and knee injuries – Dr. John LeBlanc, orthopaedic surgeon, 11 a.m.

Hospice – Kristine Cooper, director of hospice, 11:30 a.m.

Take advantage of free health screens

MRH is providing free height, weight and blood pressure checks, as well as vision tests, foot checks, body composition tests and cardiac risk assessments. Providers will be on hand to talk over your blood panel results and help you determine next steps if any concerns arise.

"Getting annual lab work and attending the health fair are great opportunities for your medical provider to obtain a baseline that will be used to monitor changes over time," Bond said.

A big bonus is that the health fair is free. Plus, it's also the place to be Saturday morning. This is the sixth annual MRH community health fair, and more than 300 community members are expected to attend. If you don't want to be left out of the fun, make sure to come.

Mark your calendar, today, and don't forget — this year, the health fair is at the CNCC campus.