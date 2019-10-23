Living Well: When babies sleep on their backs, the risk of SIDS decreases

Scientists and medical providers don’t know the cause of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), but they do know what increases a baby’s risk for SIDS. SIDS isn’t totally preventable, but prevention methods often focus on sleep environments.

Thousands of babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly each year. Half of these deaths, known as sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), are due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

“SIDS essentially is unexplained, but possible genetic causes include brain abnormalities and possible cardiac issues,” said Kevin Monahan, a physician assistant at Memorial Regional Health specializing in pediatrics. “SIDS is the leading cause of infant mortality between one month and one year old.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics has released updates to policy statements about SIDS over the years, the most recent of which includes “new evidence that supports skin-to-skin care for newborn infants; addresses the use of bedside and in-bed sleepers; and adds to recommendations on how to create a safe sleep environment.”

SIDS is sometimes called “crib death” or “cot death” because it is associated with the time when the baby is sleeping. Cribs themselves don’t cause SIDS, but the baby’s sleep environment can influence sleep-related causes of death.

About 1,360 babies died of SIDS in 2017, the last year for which such statistics are available.

Most SIDS deaths happen in babies between 1 month and 4 months of age, and the majority (90%) of SIDS deaths happen before a baby reaches 6 months of age. However, SIDS deaths can happen anytime during a baby’s first year.

Risk factors

SIDS isn’t totally preventable, but prevention methods often focus on sleep environments. Monahan said MRH pediatric providers always try to discuss the importance of having babies sleep on their backs during baby visits.

Monahan said more than 95 percent of SIDS cases are associated with one or more risk factors. Since prone sleeping — or sleeping on your stomach — is the most known risk factor for SIDS, the American Academy of Pediatrics (healthychildren.org) recommends all babies to sleep on their backs until their first birthday.

According to the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, babies are at increased risk for SIDS if they: