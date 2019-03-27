Living Well: Transitioning from hospital to home

The Home Health team at MRH works collaboratively to ensure patients are progressing in all areas. They meet regularly as a team to discuss the best treatment approach, and continually keep your primary care provider informed on your progress and medical needs. The team consists of RNs, CNAs, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and soon, a speech therapist and a licensed clinical social worker.

After an illness or injury, some patients need a little extra help as they make the move from hospital to home. This move can be worrisome for patients and their loved ones depending on how their recovery is going.

Memorial Regional Health is committed to helping patients make this transition through its Home Health services, which include skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and mental health and resource assistance by a licensed clinical social worker. MRH's Home Health program recently received the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) status, which reaffirms MRH's commitment to excellence and a higher standard.

"Through accreditation, we have demonstrated that we are providing our community with a high-quality choice for home care services," said Kristine Cooper, Executive Director, Memorial Regional Health Home Health and Hospice. "Our accreditation is one of a kind in the area."

The MRH system began offering Home Health services in 2017. MRH hired specific providers for this type of care, including nurses, a licensed clinical social worker, and a speech therapist. The Home Health and Hospice agency serves a 50-mile radius from Craig, including Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties, Cooper said.

"Home Health services allow people to remain in their home for a longer time, which not only helps them to recover more quickly and fully, but also helps keep the cost of care down," Cooper said.

Regaining independence

Home Health is a skilled care service offered in the home after a hospital stay or a nursing home stay. Nurses and other members of the care team, including nursing assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists, come to the home to help patients do things like manage medications, move around safely in the home and help adapting to daily living skills to accommodate physical needs.

In-home providers can help patients complete treatment plan items such as strength building, provide infusions when necessary and more.

This care can last for a few weeks up to several months, depending on the patient's situation. The frequency of the in-home visits also varies depending on a patient's illness or injury — you might see one provider once a week, or your condition might require multiple visits per week from different Home Health team members. Most of these services are covered by Medicaid and Medicare, as well as private insurance companies.

These in-home services provide patients with more freedom and choice in their care, while the care team also provides education and support for patients' loved ones so everyone can be as safe as possible in the home.

For Hospice care, the same services are offered in addition to spiritual support with chaplains and respite care with volunteers. Both Home Health and Hospice services have a very patient-centered approach and include the patient in developing goals for their care, Cooper said.

"We believe that what we do is only enhanced by patient and family involvement," Cooper said.