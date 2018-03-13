Living Well: Rapid Care Opening expands health care access

7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

Did you know that having reliable access to health care has been shown to increase your quality of life, increase your life expectancy and prevent disease? According to the U.S. Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, if you have access to a primary care provider, you are more likely to be healthy and stay healthy.

Memorial Regional Health is dedicated to the health of our community. That's why MRH continues to expand and enhance services. Leaders know that providing convenient, easy access to care is key to good health, and Rapid Care does just that.

Rapid Care means convenience

"By continually growing our services, we are able to provide more care, right here at home," said Andrew Daniels, chief executive officer for Memorial Regional Health. "Rapid care provides the care you need, when you need it."

Rapid care is a new clinic that's all about convenience. It's located downtown and offers weekend care, expanded hours and walk-in appointments. In fact, don't even bother setting an appointment; just come in when you need to be seen. The new clinic replaces the Walk-in Clinic on the MRH campus.

If you are used to using the MRH Walk-in Clinic, you will see all the same familiar faces, and a few new ones. Dr. Ted Akers joins Dr. Cynthia Reed as a family practice physician. Kelsie Bond, PA-C, rounds out the care team to six members, along with Jennifer Schmitt, PA-C, Maggie Schoeberl, PA-C and Jim Zimmerman, PA.

"Our expanded hours allow people to get in quickly at convenient times, like over the weekend, after work and after school. Our Saturday appointments mean people don't have to go to the ER department for non-emergency care, which is a huge benefit for our patients," Schmitt said.

Value of a primary care provider

If you don't have a primary care provider, make getting one a priority. A primary care provider knows your family history, your lifestyle and, often, your next best move to maintain good health. A primary care provider can be a family medicine physician, pediatrician, gynecologist, internist, nurse-midwife or physician assistant.

A primary care provider watches for warning signs of disease during regular visits, helps you avoid serious outcomes and keeps you on track with health screens. If you see one doctor regularly, you often get better management of chronic illnesses, fewer drug interactions and personalized care.

What Rapid Care offers

As a primary care facility, Rapid Care can treat most acute needs, including sore throats, sinus infections, colds, flu, earaches, high fevers, urinary tract infections, respiratory problems, minor cuts and even sprains, strains and fractures in both children and adults.

"As a physician who has worked in both urgent care and emergency care, I can handle most of the orthopedic and pediatric concerns that come my way. But I don't hesitate to reach out to the on-call specialist when needed," said Akers, MRH's new family medicine physician.

Check out Rapid Care during our open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information about Rapid Care, call 970-826-8300.