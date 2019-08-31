Living Well: Prevent spread of germs this school year

Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick and to prevent the spread of colds, the flu and other diseases.

Flu season doesn’t officially hit until October, but as children head back to school, it’s important to remember the ways to prevent sickness such as the common cold.

The cold and the flu have similar symptoms, which can make it difficult to tell the difference, but cold symptoms are generally milder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And while there’s an annual flu vaccine available, there are no vaccines for the common cold.

Adults have an average of two to three colds per year, and children have even more, according to the CDC. That’s why it’s important to focus on prevention before it’s too late.

“Symptoms usually include sore throat, runny nose, coughing, sneezing, headaches and body aches. Most people recover within about 7 to 10 days,” according to the CDC. “However, people with weakened immune systems, asthma or conditions that affect the lungs and breathing passages may develop serious illness, such as pneumonia.”

Antibiotics do not treat the common cold or the flu, both of which are viruses. Antibiotics only work for bacterial infections. Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Memorial Regional Health Memorial Regional Health Suction Clinic MRH’s Suction Clinic is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Since babies can’t blow their own noses, they need help clearing their airways during bouts of colds and flu. At the Suction Clinic, MRH respiratory therapists use a nasopharyngeal suction machine to suck out secretions. Therapists also evaluate your child’s respiratory rate and oxygen saturation. The cost is $128 per visit, and the visit is billed to insurance. The Suction Clinic requires a prescription from a provider. For MRH pediatric care including well child checks, immunizations, sports physical exams, treatment for infections or injuries and more, call 970-826-2480 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Prevention methods

Germs are everywhere, especially in schools. The CDC warns that if you touch a surface where germs are lurking and then touch your face, you can get sick.

Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick and to prevent the spread of colds, the flu and other diseases. Hand sanitizers are not as effective at removing all types of germs or harmful chemicals. When it’s the only option, make sure you use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

At school, students and teachers should always wash their hands:

Before eating.

After using the toilet.

After blowing their nose.

After coughing.

After sneezing.

Washing your hands isn’t enough, though. It’s essential that you wash them correctly, according to the CDC. How much soap does it take? Should you use hot or cold water? How long does it take before germs are removed? Make sure your children know the correct way to wash their hands — and when to wash them — before they head off to school. The CDC has a video tutorial at http://www.cdc.gov/handwashing

How to wash your hands