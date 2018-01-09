Living Well: MRH expands Women’s Health Team

When you choose a women's health provider for pregnancy care, labor and delivery — or to provide preventive care throughout your life — you want to make sure it's a good fit, in terms of both in personality and philosophy. Memorial Regional Health has recently expanded its Women's Health Team, giving you more choices than ever.

The current Women's Health Team provides a variety of expertise and approaches. You may have read recently about Liz Kilmer-Sterling, RN, MSN, a certified nurse midwife who has joined the team. Now, the health system has added a new OB/GYN — Dr. Laura Cieslik. She starts full time at the end of January.

Cieslik offers a strong and successful background in both obstetrics and gynecology. She graduated top of her class in medical school before opening a successful practice and is highly committed to providing women with the latest advancements in women's health services.

"I take an overall, holistic approach to patient care. I don't view care strictly from the Western approach of problem and solution. Rather, I like to look at the whole person in terms of nutrition and health," said Cieslik, MRH OB/GYN. "I like to partner with my patients and integrate their desires with my knowledge for the best outcomes."

As with Dr. Scott Ellis, Cieslik has expertise in managing high risk conditions during pregnancy, including diabetes and high blood pressure. The two consult with a regional parinatologist (medicinenet.com/script/main/art.asp?articlekey=7900) — a subspecialist of obstetrics concerned with the care of the fetus — when needed.

Ellis is well-known as an outstanding physician who is dedicated to the Craig community. As a diplomate of the American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a named Leading Physician of the World since 2011, he is well-equipped to provide the latest advancements in care, and he does so with warmth and caring.

Recommended Stories For You

"I encourage my patients to ask plenty of questions, because talking helps alleviate any fears they may be having. Together, we find the truth of what to expect, and that really helps," Ellis said.

As a certified nurse midwife, Kilmer-Sterling provides women with a high touch, low intervention alternative to childbirth. She was a labor and delivery nurse for 15 years before becoming a certified nurse midwife. She is known for going to every end possible—pulling out lots of tricks to ensure comfort during labor—to make sure women get the birthing experience they desire.

"As a nurse midwife, I believe in a woman's ability to have a healthy, normal pregnancy and delivery. I'm dedicated to spending extra time to support and educate women so they feel confident and involved in their care," Kilmer-Sterling said.

If you haven't visited MRH Women's Health (memorialregionalhealth.com/healthcare-services/womens-health-and-obgyn) in the past year, make note that it's in a new location, now residing in the southwest corner of the hospital. The new space is aesthetically pleasing and provides a better, more efficient and effective way to care for patients. For an appointment, call 970-826-8230.