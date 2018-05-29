Living Well: Common injuries often demand after-hours care: No need for appointment at MRH’s Rapid Care Clinic

Did you know that urgent care and emergency visits increase in the summer months when kids are out of school? Following are a few of the most common injuries, with suggestions on how to avoid them.

Dehydration, heat-related Illnesses

If you go hiking at midday in the hot sun, you may experience a headache or nausea and dizziness. That's your body's way of saying it's had too much sun and heat exposure. Stop, drink water and take a break in shade until you feel cooled down. If you start feeling muscle weakness or cramps, begin vomiting and have a rapid heartbeat, get care fast by calling 911 or getting to the emergency room. In the meantime, go into the air conditioning or douse yourself in water to cool down.

Burns, cuts, sports Injuries

Barbecues and campfires present plenty of opportunities for children and even adults to burn themselves. Be safe with lighter fluid and fireworks, keep tripping hazards away from campfires and set rules around using marshmallow sticks.

Cuts and bruises are bound to happen with more outside play. If the cut isn't too deep, apply pressure to stop the bleeding, clean with gentle soap and put a bandage on it for a few days. Remember to watch for signs of redness or pain, which mean infection. Dr. Ted Akers, at Memorial Regional Health's Rapid Care, has been practicing urgent medicine for several years, and he is especially skilled at tending to minor lacerations and sports injuries.

"Come to Rapid Care for quick care when things are acute — injuries or symptoms that come on that are worrisome or suddenly seem worse," said Maggie Schoeberl, PA-C with MRH Rapid Care.

Summer colds, infections

While infections are not as common during the summer months, there's still a chance to catch that summer cold, especially if you travel or are in crowded areas. Common infections treated at Rapid Care include upper respiratory infections, ear infections and strep throat. If you have been sick for a while and are not getting better, or if symptoms change and become worse, go to Rapid Care. Your cold could be turning into a sinus infection, bronchitis, an ear infection or pneumonia.

"Any time you have a virus, you are more susceptible to a secondary bacterial infection," Schoeberl said.

Food poisoning

It goes without saying: Warm weather and outside meals invite food-borne illnesses during the summer months. Avoid food poisoning by keeping meats, milk products, cheeses and eggs in a refrigerator or well-iced cooler until just before you need them, and return them quickly after eating. Also, be sure to wash your fruits and vegetables well.

When something unexpected happens — a sports injury or fall or a deep cut or burn — you don't want to wait; you want care now. That's where Memorial Regional Health's Rapid Care comes in. Rapid Care has extended hours Monday through Saturday, with no appointment needed. That means they're open even after soccer practice ends. Visit Rapid Care at 2020 W. Victory Way.