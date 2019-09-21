Living Well: As our bones age, the risk of injury from a fall increases

Certain exercises, such as tai chi, are great for improving overall balance. Set up a physical therapy evaluation to determine your fall risk and have a physical therapist provide you with a program for improving your balance.

Our bones are developing and strengthening throughout our lives, with the most bone density occurring during our early 20s. As we age, our bones start thinning at varying degrees.

One in three adults over the age of 65 sustains a fall each year, said Jenna Kaspari, physical therapist at Memorial Regional Health. About 10 percent of these falls result in a serious injury, usually a fracture.

“Known as a silent disease because it progresses without symptoms, osteoporosis involves the gradual loss of bone tissue or bone density and results in bones so fragile they break under the slightest strain,” according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. “Consequently, falls are especially dangerous for people who are unaware that they have low bone density.”

Decreasing risks

Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans, according to the National Council on Aging. Falling can threaten seniors’ safety and independence, and generates economic and personal costs.

“However, falling is not an inevitable result of aging”, according to the Council. “Through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based falls prevention programs and clinical-community partnerships, the number of falls among seniors can be substantially reduced.”

Kaspari recommends focusing on the following areas in order to reduce your risk of falling:

Environmental

• Clean up clutter

• Remove trip hazards

• Install grab bars and handrails in the bathroom and on stairs

• Use nonslip mats in the kitchen and bathroom

• Use adequate lighting

• Install raised toilet seats and shower chairs

Primary care physicians: If you are not set up with a primary care physician, MRH has a number of providers to choose from that can help with assessment of current function, offer medication management and answer any questions you may have about resources available. Having regular checkups reduces the risk of further medical complications and injury.

Balance and gait

• Focus on walking and try not to multitask

• If you feel off-balance, use an assistive device to reduce the risk of falling

• If it’s snowy outside, give yourself extra travel time and take it slow

• Practice balance in a safe environment

• Set up a physical therapy evaluation to determine your fall risk and have a physical therapist provide you with a home program for improving your balance.

Personal changes

• Have your vision checked and make sure your prescription is up to date

• Wear supportive, nonslip shoes

• Always have access to a phone or life alert button in case you fall and don’t have someone to assist you.

Reducing the progression of osteoporosis

The International Osteoporosis Foundation reports that one in three women and one in five men aged 50 or older are at risk of an osteoporotic fracture, most commonly occurring in the hip, spine or wrist.

Osteoporosis is associated with changes in balance and physical performance and has psychosocial consequences which increase the risk of falling, according to a study published in the Journal BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders.

Kaspari said to ask your provider about a Bone Mineral Density Test, and to ask about medications that can help slow bone deterioration and reduce fracture risk. Other practices that can help reduce the progression of osteoporosis include exercising several times per week, especially with weight-bearing exercises, and consuming adequate amounts of calcium and vitamin D.