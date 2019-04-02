Live Craig municipal election updates

5:15 p.m. Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight for the 2019 Craig municipal election.

Ballots, which were mailed out in mid-March, must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s office at Moffat County Courthouse tonight, whether voters choose to turn in their already completed ballot or fill it out there.

According to election officials, more than 1,000 city ballots had been recorded by Monday afternoon.

The municipal election includes the race for Craig mayor and three open seats on Craig City Council.

Mayoral candidates on the ballot are incumbent John Ponikvar and challenger Jarrod Ogden. Though he did not declare his candidacy by the deadline, Kelly Hatten is a third candidate as a write-in option. Those who have not yet voted and wish to vote for him will need a ballot with a write-in from the Clerk and Recorder’s office.

Six candidates are vying for the three council slots: Paul James, Steve Mazzuca, Eric Simo, Josh Veenstra, Stephen Tucker and Brian MacKenzie.

Craig Press will have further updates on the election as the night continues.