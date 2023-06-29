Little Rascals fishing pond open on Jun 28
The Little Rascals Fishing Pond at the Moffat County Public Safety Center is officially open for public use.
After the unfortunate spring flooding, the pond has been restocked and is ready to offer an exciting fishing experience once again. The Little Rascals Fishing Pond is a recreational facility designed specifically for children aged 12 and under.
Additionally, accommodations are made for youth with disabilities up to the age of 18. All visitors are required to adhere to the fishing guidelines, which include responsible fishing practices and proper disposal of waste.
Please keep the area clean and help preserve the natural beauty of the surroundings.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.