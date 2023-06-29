Little Rascals fishing pond open on Jun 28

The Little Rascals Fishing Pond at the Moffat County Public Safety Center is officially open for public use.

After the unfortunate spring flooding, the pond has been restocked and is ready to offer an exciting fishing experience once again. The Little Rascals Fishing Pond is a recreational facility designed specifically for children aged 12 and under.

Additionally, accommodations are made for youth with disabilities up to the age of 18. All visitors are required to adhere to the fishing guidelines, which include responsible fishing practices and proper disposal of waste.

Please keep the area clean and help preserve the natural beauty of the surroundings.