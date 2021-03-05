‘Like hitting the lottery’: Moffat County Public Health hosts drivethru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Moffat County Public Health Nurse Becky Copeland administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination to a Moffat County resident during Public Health’s drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning. Public Health will be holding drive-thru clinics at the Fairgrounds every Tuesday and Wednesday for the foreseeable future. To sign up for an appointment, visit https://www.comassvax.org/clinic/search . (Joshua Carney / Craig Press)



As COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available to Colorado residents, Moffat County Public Health continues to provide vaccinations throughout the community.

With the state recently moving into Phase 1B.3 of vaccination rollouts, Public Health is set to hold drive-thru vaccination clinics at the Moffat County Fairgrounds every Tuesday and Wednesday for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Public Health held its first drive-thru vaccination clinic, vaccinating 60 people at the Fairgrounds Tuesday, targeting people over the age of 60, frontline essential workers, and other frontline workers wanting the vaccine.

Through the first two days of the drive-thru vaccination clinic, Public Health administered nearly 100 vaccines, Public Health nurse Olivia Scheele said.

Community member Josephina Kooijman, a native of the Netherlands, was emotional Tuesday afternoon after receiving her vaccination from Scheele, saying it was like winning the lottery after being contacted on a waiting list.

“I’m old; this is a very nasty disease for older people,” Kooijman said after receiving her vaccination. “This vaccination helps other people, not just me…I want my freedom back.”

Sitting at home moments earlier Tuesday, Kooijman wasn’t expecting to receive the vaccination. When she received the call that vaccinations had opened up due to a handful of no-shows for appointments, Kooijman was ecstatic.

“I put the phone on speaker so I could listen to instructions, but I was throwing my shoes and coat on and was out the door,” Kooijman said. “It’s like winning the lottery. I am in awe of how public health has taken care of people during this entire pandemic.”

March 9, Public Health will be hosting an equity vaccination clinic in hopes of reaching the underserved community members in Moffat County.

Public Health is scheduled to receive 500 vaccinations from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for the equity clinic. So far, Public Health has roughly 100 people signed up for the Tuesday clinic, which is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Public Health is attempting to reach the Spanish-speaking population through advertising, and is also working with Sunset Meadows and Meals on Wheels to reach the older population, as well as reaching out to local churches.

To make an appointment for the March 9 clinic, call 970-629-4002, or register online at https://www.comassvax.org/reg/1560127904 .

Following the equity clinic, Moffat County Public Health is hosting drive-thru clinics on March 16 and March 30. Register for the two future clinics here: https://www.comassvax.org/reg/2654465109 and https://www.comassvax.org/reg/5961640242 .

