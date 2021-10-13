Lights go up on Yampa’s new trees
If waking up to a winter wonderland Wednesday morning didn’t send Craig residents into a state of holiday-season delight (or shock), perhaps taking a walk down Yampa Avenue Wednesday afternoon will do the trick.
The young trees, recently planted along Yampa Avenue downtown following the Craig’s renovation of the sidewalks over the late summer and early fall, were in the process of receiving their first Christmas trim Wednesday afternoon. A pair of contractors were stringing white lights on the trees on both sides of the street shortly after noon between Victory Way and Sixth Street.
The company, Glow Scenes, is out of Steamboat Springs. Craig director of parks and recreation Ryan Dennison said this is the first time he’s aware of that the city has contracted out the tree lighting.
The contractor noted that in Steamboat Springs the lights are left up year-round, just unplugged. He wasn’t sure what Craig would want to do this year, but anticipated they’d probably be back after the holidays to retrieve the lights from the trees.
