Lighthouse of Craig to honor local veterans

November 8, 2018

CRAIG — The Lighthouse of Craig will honor veterans with Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Lighthouse of Craig, 3107 W. First St.

The VFW will be present the color guard, and everyone is invited.