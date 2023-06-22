Life Long Learning at CNCC

Marcie Hill works on a stained glass piece depicting a cactus on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Colorado Northwest Community College. Students in instructor David Oolson's class completed their pieces during the three-day class that meets from 6-8:30 p.m. each night.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

Community members got an introduction to the basics of stained glass through a three-day Life Long Learning course led by instructor David Oolson at Colorado Northwest Community College.

Instruction for the course in stained glass began Tuesday, and the class members wrapped up their own projects on Thursday.

CNCC in Craig offers a variety of instructional courses for people who would like to learn how to pursue a variety of trades and crafts such as stained glass.

Up next, CNCC will offer a course focused on ceramics and pottery from 5-7:30 p.m. July 10-13.

In the upcoming workshop, course participants will focus on wheel throwing as they spend four

days learning how to throw on the wheel and produce functional items such as cups, bowls,

plates and vases.

Lexie Gonzalez works on a stained glass piece of a cow on Tuesday, June 23, 2023 at Colorado Northwest Community College. Eli Pace/Craig Press

Nicole Knorr assembles cutouts that will later become pieces of stained glass during a three-day class at Colorado Northwest Community College in Craig. Eli Pace/Craig Press

Marcie Hill’s stained glass piece takes shape. Colorado Northwest Community College/Courtesy photo

Lexie Gonzalez makes progress on a stained glass piece depicting a cow. Colorado Northwest Community College/Courtesy photo