Life Long Learning at CNCC
epace@craigdailypress.com
Community members got an introduction to the basics of stained glass through a three-day Life Long Learning course led by instructor David Oolson at Colorado Northwest Community College.
Instruction for the course in stained glass began Tuesday, and the class members wrapped up their own projects on Thursday.
CNCC in Craig offers a variety of instructional courses for people who would like to learn how to pursue a variety of trades and crafts such as stained glass.
Up next, CNCC will offer a course focused on ceramics and pottery from 5-7:30 p.m. July 10-13.
In the upcoming workshop, course participants will focus on wheel throwing as they spend four
days learning how to throw on the wheel and produce functional items such as cups, bowls,
plates and vases.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.