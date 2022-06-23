Library’s summer reading program in full swing
The Moffat County Library dove into its summer reading program by hosting a beach-themed kickoff party on June 4.
Library staff member Tracy Spencer said the event drew more than 200 people, who went through the beach-themed activity stations the library had set up for the day.
The party celebrated the start of the annual summer reading program, which goes from June 4 to Aug. 31.
The program is open to readers of all ages and reading levels. Anyone can sign up to participate for free, and people can sign up at any point during the summer.
To participate in the program, young readers count the time that they are read to and older readers count the time they spend reading.
The library gives out reading logs to help participants track their time, and once readers make it through all three levels of the program, they can start earning prizes.
No one is too old to participate in the summer fun, and adults can sign up as well. For every book read, adult readers are entered into a drawing for a monthly prize.
Throughout the summer, there will be multiple activities each week to help keep young readers engaged. Weekly program information and updates can be found on the Moffat County Libraries Facebook page.
For more information on the library, its services or the summer reading program, stop by the library at 570 Green St. or call 970-824-5116.
