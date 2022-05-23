Library buzz: Summer reading program taking sign-ups as sign contest seeks entries

The Craig branch of the Moffat County Library has extended its hours for the spring and summer as the library expands its offerings in the community.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

There are some big things happening at the Moffat County Library this summer for the whole community.

The biggest event of the year for the library is the summer reading program for all ages. It lasts all summer long with a beach-themed kickoff party from noon to 4 p.m. June 4 at the Craig branch, 570 Green St.

The kickoff party is free for youth and families and includes puppets shows, storytime, crafts, snacks and games. There will be 10 different activity stations for families, and readers can get registered for the summer reading program at the event.

The reading program goes from June 4 to Aug. 31 and is open to any reading level and ability. Young readers can simply count the time they are read to and older children and teens can count their time spent reading.

Participants will receive a log for tracking their reading time. Once readers have completed each of the three levels, they can earn reading prizes. For every one book finished, adult readers can enter into a monthly prize drawing for a prize package.

Throughout the summer, there will be ongoing activities to keep young readers engaged.

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, the library will host Kids Club for youth ages four and up with crafts, art and games.

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every Thursday, the library holds a storytime open to infant to early elementary ages.

After story hour, there will be a Music & Movement activity for infants to early elementary ages at 11 a.m. on Thursdays.

From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, the library will host Lego Club for ages preschool and up.

Anyone can participate in the summer reading program, and sign-ups will be open throughout the summer.

Another exciting event happening at the library this summer is the open call for local artists to create a new exterior sign for the Craig branch.

The library is hosting a contest for artists of all levels to submit a sign design.

The sign contest will run through June 30, and the winner will receive a $100 gift card, in addition to having his or her artwork displayed on the new library sign that will be replacing the current sign.

Any art medium is allowed in the contest so long as it can be easily transferred into a sign. The design must include “Moffat County Library” in a clear and legible font.

Artwork can be submitted by delivering it in person during library hours, emailing it as a jpeg or pdf file to moffatlib@moffat.lib.co.us or sent through Facebook messenger.

Entries may also be mailed to 570 Green Street, Craig, CO 81625.