Libraries in Craig and Hayden to offer educational events in May

Moffat County Libraries announce events



Moffat County Library will be part of the Children’s Literacy Fair from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Sunset Elementary School. Bring a friend, and kick off a summer of fun reading adventures.



The Craig branch of Moffat County Libraries also hosts Story Time at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Thursdays.



May Story Time themes are as follows.

• May 10 — Mother’s Day

• May 17 — Pirates

• May 24 — Music

• May 31 — Loud and Quiet

Hayden Public Library to host several events

Recommended Stories For You

Hayden Public Library is set to host a number of events in May. Highlights are as follows.

• Preschool Story Hour: Join the staff at the Hayden Public Library at 11 a.m., Monday, May 7, for their last Preschool Story Hour. Preschoolers will help the library get the garden ready by planting vegetables. The program is suitable for children age 2 to 5, but parents, grandparents and caregivers are welcome to stay and enjoy the library.’

• Board games: During May, library staff are holding game nights. Play board games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 5, 12 and 19. A variety of games will be available.

• Mother's Day drawing: Stop by the library for a chance to win the Mother’s Day drawing. Two bags will be given away, and proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Hayden Library. Tickets $1 each or six for $5.

• Seed Library: The seed library, available at the library, gives community members the opportunity to plant a large or small garden without having to purchase the seeds and have leftovers. Drop by and donate leftover seeds from years past or this year to share with fellow gardeners. The Seed Library offers a wide variety of flower and vegetable seeds. For more information about the seed library or other events and activities at the library, call 970-276-3777.

Check-Out Colorado State Parks program expanded



Colorado Parks and Wildlife is expanding the Check-Out Colorado State Parks program. Academic libraries at publicly funded colleges and universities have joined public libraries in offering state park passes to "check out," along with an activity backpack.



The park pass is good for entrance into all 42 state parks, and the adventure backpack is filled with park information, educational activities and binoculars. The kit can be borrowed for up to seven days and renewed according to the library’s renewal policy.



Users are encouraged to post photos to Instagram and Twitter using #CheckOutColorado.

Free Landlord-Tenant clinics offed by Moffat County Combined Courts

The Self Help Program of Moffat County Combined Courts is offering free landlord-tenant clinics.



The clinics include the following information for those involved in the residential rental market.



• Written lease agreements for tenants, landlords and roommates.

• How to handle security deposits.

• Avoiding eviction.

• Giving notice to end a tenancy.

• How to handle security deposits.

• The eviction process.



To schedule a free landlord-tenant legal clinic for customers, clients, patients, constituents or staff members, email Tatiana at tatiana.achcar-szyba@judicial.state.co.us.





Connections4Kids Parent Education Center offers ongoing support



Connections 4 Kids works to strengthen resources and services for children from birth to age 8 and their families in Northwest Colorado. The program offers ongoing support through Ready for Kindergarten workshops and autism, postpartum depression and breastfeeding support groups.



For more information, call 970-824-1081 or visit connections4kids.org.

Meat Quality Assurance programs set for May 17

To show and sell their animals, 4-H members age 8 to 14 and all first-year 4-H members enrolled in market and/or breeding livestock projects must attend a Meat Quality and Assurance program. Programs are being offered May 17, and both classes begin at 6 p.m. at the Moffat County Extension Office, 221 W. Victory Way.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 970-824-9107.