Liberty Day comes to life in Craig

CRAIG — Liberty Day was brought to life for about 50 students at Sunset Elementary School on Friday, March 16, when ladies from the Augusta Walihan Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented a program.

The idea for Liberty Day was initiated in Colorado in 1996 by the Lions Club to to call attention to both the Declaration of Independence and the U. S. Constitution.

“Lions in Denver discovered a tremendous need in the schools for supplemental resources regarding the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution. They took their idea for developing a statewide educational effort directly to the top. Several Colorado state officials were asked for their support: Gale Norton, Attorney General for the State of Colorado; Chuck Berry, Speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives; former state governor Richard Lamm; and David Skaggs of the U.S. House of Representatives,” according to the Lions Club.

Liberty Day is celebrated annually on March 16, the birthday of James Madison, who:

• helped write the Virginia Plan, the basis of discussion for the creation of the U.S. Constitution;

• kept detailed notes on those debates in the Constitutional Convention of 1787;

• wrote many of the articles in support of that new Constitution, which became known as the “Federalist Papers”

• as a member of the first Congress, introduced the Bill of Rights to the House of Representatives in 1789;

• served as secretary of state (1801-1809) under President Thomas Jefferson;

• served as president of the United States

DAR member Debbie McLain dressed as James Madison and talked about his life and his numerous important contributions to the founding of America to help make the historic figure come to life.

Chapter Regent Ann Dodd talked about the Bill of Rights and articles of the Constitution. Students were given a pocket Constitution booklet and talked about various articles and the Bill of Rights.

