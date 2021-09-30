

Letters to the Editor

Vote Yes on 4A

Those who have visited any school in the Moffat County School District know that infrastructure repairs are urgently needed. The quality of our schools not only influences student safety and educational outcomes, the success of our community as a whole is intimately tied to the quality of our education system.

In November, residents will have the opportunity to influence Moffat County’s future growth, ensure student safety, and extend the life of seven buildings used not just for educational purposes, but to serve the needs of the greater community as well.

Question 4A on the November ballot is an opportunity to repair facilities districtwide, ensuring students are learning in environments equipped to deliver a 21st Century education that will equip our kids to compete for good-paying jobs of the future.

On average, our schools are 48 years old and are in dire need of repairs to critical infrastructure like concrete, asphalt, and drainage. The district hasn’t asked for capital improvement funds since 2007.

Waiting any longer will only increase both urgency and cost of the repairs.

Voting “yes” on 4A will not just initiate districtwide repairs, it will also leverage an additional $6.4 million from the state’s BEST grant fund, which requires matching funds from a designated bond. The district cannot access those funds if the ballot question doesn’t pass.

Voters can see how the funds are legally mandated to be spent at http://www.moffatsd.org . The site also includes a Frequently Asked Questions portal where residents can post their questions, a list of proposed infrastructure improvements and details about the ballot question.

For the average homeowner, this $8.48 monthly investment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure our kids and our community are ready for the next generation. Please join us in voting yes on 4A.

NextGen Moffat County Schools are business owners, parents and alumni working together to pass 4A in November

Senior Social Center thanks contributors for lunch at Wyman Museum

The Senior Social Center recently hosted a valley-wide lunch at the Wyman Museum in Craig. Event goers came from across the region to attend, including citizens from Rangely, Meeker, Steamboat Springs and Hayden.

“With the cooperation and excellent hosting by the folks at the Museum and the sandwiches donated by Walmart, it could not have been a better gathering of old and new friends,” SSC Secretary Kathy Shea wrote.

Shea also extended gratitude toward ​​Wyman’s, WalMart and executive director Rebecca Greenwood.